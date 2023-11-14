Video: Nitish Kumar 'Bows Down' To Reporters With Folded Hands As Journos Ask Bihar CM If He Is 'Upset'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | ANI

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been in the news of late and not for the right reasons. Days after his crude remarks in the Bihar assembly on sex education and "educated woman better equipped to control childbirth" and his angry outburst at former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi inside the Bihar assembly, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (November 14) in Patna was seen 'bowing down' to reporters with folded hands when the journalists asked Nitish Kumar if he was "upset" with scribes.

The incident took place when CM Nitish Kumar was returning back after paying floral tributes to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14 as it was the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Watch: As he leaves after paying tributes to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar bows with folded hands before media personnel when reporters ask him why he was upset with them.

Journalists left speechless by Kumar's gesture

Meanwhile, journalists were flustered by Kumar's response when they asked him why he had been refusing to interact with the media of late.

There was a function organised on the occasion of Nehru's anniversary where, in response to media personnel's query, "kahe naraaz hain sir" (Why Or Are You Upset With Us), the JD(U) leader and Bihar CM bent at his hips and folded his hands before rushing to his car.

Nitish under fire

The longest-serving Bihar's chief minister had tendered apologies in both Houses of the legislature after his controversial and crude remarks while trying to drive home his point on population control and the role of educated women in family planning.

However, his unpredictable and unprecedented behaviour has led his detractors and the opposition BJP to come up with the allegation that age has caught up with him.

