Dramatic Video Shows Tower Collapse As NHAI Removes Key Hurdle On Delhi-Dehradun Corridor In Muzaffarnagar

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday demolished a tower that had been obstructing construction on the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

The tower, located in the Phugana police station area, stood in the middle of a nearly 100-metre stretch of the highway, delaying the completion of the project. Officials said the demolition was carried out around 8:30 am using heavy machinery, allowing the long-pending construction work to resume.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Krishna Kant Vishwakarma, with extensive safety arrangements in place. Authorities ensured the surrounding area was cleared to prevent any untoward incidents during the controlled demolition.

Traffic movement was temporarily halted during the operation, leading to congestion and long queues of vehicles. However, swift intervention by police and local administration helped restore normal traffic flow shortly afterward.

Local residents welcomed the move, expressing hope that the removal of the obstruction would expedite the completion of the highway and improve connectivity in the region.

Meanwhile, NHAI has issued a strict advisory warning against unauthorized entry into the under-construction corridor. Officials said that heavy machinery and ongoing work make such areas highly dangerous.