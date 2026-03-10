Indore News: Smooth Ride On Indore–Khandwa Highway By Year-End | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of commuters travelling on the bumpy and winding Indore–Khandwa road are likely to get relief by the end of this year as construction of the 203-km Indore–Ichhapur National Highway (NH-347BG) nears completion.

Around 80 per cent of the four-lane highway project has been completed so far, including a six-lane bridge over the Narmada River, Badwah and Sanawad bypasses, three tunnels, two viaducts, and a railway overbridge (ROB). Traffic through the bypasses, tunnels and the Narmada bridge is expected to start from June, improving connectivity and safety on the route.

The project is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Project and has been divided into four packages for faster execution.

Work in two packages—Bhanwarkua Square to Tejaji Nagar Square and Dhangaon to Borgaon—has already been completed and opened to traffic.

To review the progress, NHAI Regional Director S.K. Singh and Project Director of PIU Indore Pravin Yadav inspected the 33-km Tejaji Nagar–Balwada stretch on Monday.

This section, passing through the Bheru Ghat region, is considered the most challenging due to its hilly terrain, sharp curves and narrow roads.

Tunnels to transform ghat section

To eliminate the dangerous ghat stretch and improve road safety, three tunnels are being constructed using modern electronic blasting technology.

The tunnels include

Bheru Ghat Tunnel — 575 metres

Baigram Tunnel — 480 metres

Chaural Ghat Tunnel — 550 metres

The tunnels are being built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

Excavation work in all three tunnels has been completed, while concreting and waterproofing work is currently underway. The approach road for the first tunnel is still under construction, while approach roads for the other two tunnels have been completed.

Viaducts to add scenic appeal

The project also includes several major structures such as one major bridge, one railway overbridge, two viaducts, one vehicle overpass, four vehicle underpasses, one light vehicle underpass and six small vehicle underpasses.

In addition, 14 minor bridges, three bridge-cum-viaducts, 22 box culverts and 11 pipe culverts are being constructed to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe crossings for local residents.

Officials said the viaduct sections pass through picturesque surroundings, and are expected to become scenic highlights of the highway.

Project details

The 203-km Indore–Ichhapur highway project, estimated to cost around ?1,000 crore, began in January 2023.

Officials expect that the Tejaji Nagar–Balwada stretch, Badwah and Sanawad bypasses, and the Narmada bridge will be ready for traffic by June, while the entire project is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

Official speak

“Under the Bharatmala project, the 203-km Indore–Ichhapur NH-347BG is being developed in four packages. Work in two packages has been completed and opened to traffic, while around 80 per cent progress has been achieved in the remaining sections. We hope to complete key stretches including tunnels, bypasses and the Narmada bridge by June, and finish the entire project before the end of this year.”