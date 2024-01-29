VIDEO: Newly Constructed Road In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao Uprooted By Hand, Triggering Questions On Construction Quality

A video of a man uprooting parts of a recently constructed road in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao to show the road's quality has gone viral on social media on Monday. The 42-second video triggered questions on the quality of the construction of the road built on Unnao's Bethar to Saidpur route.

The road, reportedly constructed at a cost of Rs 39 lakh, spans approximately two and a half kilometres in the Bhagwantnagar assembly of Unnao district. Despite claims by the PWD department engineer that the road meets prescribed standards, the viral video has sparked controversy.

यूपी के जिला उन्नाव में 39 लाख रुपए से बनी सड़क देखिए-



अधिकारी बोले- 'सड़क एकदम स्टैंडर्ड है, सरकार की छवि धूमिल करने का प्रयास है, FIR कराएंगे' pic.twitter.com/xCHfZ3mnKz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 29, 2024

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He also questioned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) involvement in the matter.

"Unveiling layers of BJP corruption in Unnao. Will this be investigated, or will the BJP government attempt to cover up the matter through collusion?"

However, PWD's executive engineer HD Ahirwar reportedly dismissed the allegations calling them baseless.

He maintained that the road adhered to construction standards, and argued that the viral video aimed to tarnish the government's image. He also reportedly said that the road, constructed with pothole filling and a single layer, was designed to last for five years.