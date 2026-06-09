 Video: Narrow Escape For Punjab Tourists Swept Away By Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh
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Video: Narrow Escape For Punjab Tourists Swept Away By Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh

Three tourists from Punjab were swept away by the strong currents of the Parvati River near Manikaran while taking photographs. Prompt action by local residents and rescue teams saved all three family members. Following the incident, Kullu Police urged tourists to avoid risky behavior near rivers and follow safety advisories.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Video: Narrow Escape For Punjab Tourists Swept Away By Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Three tourists from Punjab had a narrow escape after being swept away by the strong currents of the Parvati River near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district while taking photographs along the riverbank.

According to officials, the three members of the same family had travelled from Punjab to visit the revered Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara. After offering prayers, they went to the banks of the Parvati River to take photographs. During the photo session, they reportedly moved too close to the river and lost their balance, falling into the fast-flowing water.

Eyewitnesses immediately raised an alarm and launched rescue efforts. Two of the tourists managed to drift toward the riverbank a short distance away, where they were pulled to safety by local residents. The third family member was rescued by emergency responders who quickly reached the spot.

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Local administration and police teams also arrived at the scene and joined the rescue operation. All three tourists were successfully brought out of the water and were reported to be in stable condition after the incident.

The mishap created panic in the area for some time and prompted authorities to issue a fresh warning to visitors. Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal urged tourists to exercise caution near rivers and streams in mountainous regions, noting that water levels and currents can rise suddenly.

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