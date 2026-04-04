Himachal Tragedy: 3 Killed After Traveller Carrying 20 Tourists Veers Off Road In Kullu

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Kullu: Disturbing news has come to light from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. At least three tourists have died after a tourist vehicle fell off the road near Sojha in Kullu district, according to officials. The deaths have been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Anurag Chandra.

Reportedly, the vehicle was carrying 20 tourists. The remaining passengers have been rescued and transferred to a hospital in nearby Banjar, local authorities said. Five of them have been reported critically injured.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced, showing rescue operations by locals and the police.

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Similar Incident

In a similar incident in January, at least 14 people lost their lives and over 35 were injured when an overloaded private bus overturned and fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

The accident occurred as the bus was travelling from Solan to Haripur Dhar. The driver reportedly lost control on a hilly section of the route, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall into the gorge.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying more passengers than its seating capacity of 39 at the time of the accident. The vehicle fell approximately 500 feet into the gorge, suffering severe damage.