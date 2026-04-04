Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Exam Scandal: Jyora School Papers Allegedly Tampered, Students Demand Justice | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bilaspur (HP): The Government Senior Secondary School in Jyora, Jhanduta, has found itself in controversy after students and their families alleged tampering of answer sheets in the drawing exam for the Class 10 Himachal Board examinations held in March 2025.

In a press conference at the Circuit House in Bilaspur, families of the students who took the exam at the Jhanduta centre claimed that the answer sheets were kept at the school for a while before being sent to the board. When the results were announced, many students received shockingly low marks, particularly in the drawing subject.

Students and parents filed a complaint with the School Education Board and claimed that the forensic report, released after the investigation, revealed significant evidence that the answer sheets and answers had been tampered with.

Families alleged that this discrepancy resulted in the exclusion of many meritorious students from the merit list. They claim that the matter is limited to only 11 students from Jyora School, further fuelling suspicion.

They also allege that the same centre where the exam was conducted was designated as the examination collection centre, which violates regulations. Families state that despite such a serious incident, no concrete action has been taken even after a year.

During the press conference, students and parents demanded that the secretary of the State School Education Board conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the entire matter and take strict legal action against the culprits, ensuring those who compromised the students' futures are punished.

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