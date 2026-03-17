Video: Mother, Minor Daughter Killed As Truck Hits Bike On Varanasi–Rewa Highway In Mirzapur

A tragic road accident on the Varanasi–Rewa Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district claimed the lives of a mother and her minor daughter on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on the Bastra flyover bridge under Lalganj police station limits, where a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family from Ghazipur.

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The victims were identified as 35-year-old Rita and her 12-year-old daughter Soumya, who died on the spot. Rita’s husband, 38-year-old Manoj Chaudhary, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries. The truck trailer driver, Rohit Tiwari (35), also suffered injuries in the crash. Both injured men were referred to a trauma centre for advanced treatment.

According to police, the family, residents of Hariballavpur Tiwari Pur village in Mohammadabad area of Ghazipur, were travelling to Mauganj in Madhya Pradesh, where Manoj planned to undertake parwal cultivation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the truck losing control on the flyover. In an apparent attempt to avoid other vehicles, it struck the motorcycle and crashed into the bridge railing before crossing lanes and hitting the opposite side barrier.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information and shifted the injured to the Lalganj Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to Mirzapur Trauma Centre. The accident caused panic and traffic congestion on the flyover for some time before authorities cleared the damaged vehicles and restored movement.

Station House Officer Abhay Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.