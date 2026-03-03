Terrifying Video: Pickup Mounts Divider On Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 2 Dead In Unnao

A horrifying road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao has left two people dead and four injured, with a chilling video of the crash now surfacing online.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning near Bangarmau at kilometre 224. A speeding pickup truck, carrying a family returning home for Holi from Faridabad, suddenly went out of control and mounted the divider. Moments later, it rammed into the concrete barrier with such force that the vehicle was mangled beyond recognition.

The impact threw three men standing at the rear nearly six feet into the air before they landed 10 to 15 feet ahead, writhing in pain. The driver, Ashok Kumar (30), was crushed between the steering wheel and engine. He died on the spot. A three-year-old girl seated behind him also succumbed to her injuries.

UPIDA teams rushed to the scene with cranes and ambulances, cutting open the wreckage to retrieve the trapped driver. The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Bangarmau and later referred to the district hospital.

The victims belonged to Auras area and were travelling to Unnao to celebrate Holi. Ashok’s father, Suresh, said he was informed that his son was injured, only to find his body at the hospital. Ashok, the eldest of two brothers, was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Police later cleared the damaged vehicle and restored traffic.