VIDEO: Mother Gives Birth To Triplets At Hospital In Kanpur; 2 Boys And A Girl Born Through C-Section In Rare Event

Kanpur: In a heart-warming incident, a woman has given birth to triplets at a private hospital in Kanpur on Sunday. The woman gave birth to two healthy boys and a healthy girl at the private hospital in Kanpur. The delivery was carried out successfully through surgery which was led by Dr. Priya Gupta and her expert medical team.

The mother who is a resident of Kanpur Dehat had come to the hospital seeking treatment during her pregnancy. The skilled efforts of the doctors and the meticulous care provided ensured that both the mother and her newborns are in perfect health.

The news of this rare and joyous birth has spread rapidly, filling the hospital staff and the family with immense happiness. This extraordinary delivery has also become a popular topic of discussion in the region, reflecting the advancements in medical care and the dedication of healthcare professionals.

A video has surfaced on the internet from inside the hospital in which it can be seen that the babies are in healthy condition. The doctor who performed the C-section is also seen in the video, smiling in joy while standing alongside the babies. The video is going viral on social media and is being widely shared by the internet users as it is a rare medical miracle.

The mother of the three kids is also said to be in good condition and medical assistance is being provided to her at the hospital. The incident of a woman giving birth to triplets at a time is very rare in medical history. Many people are approaching the hospital as the news spread of the delivery.