Video: Monkey Snatches Lawyer’s ₹2 Lakh Bag, Showers Currency Notes From Tree In Bulandshahr

A scene resembling an episode from the popular web series Maamla Legal Hai played out in real life in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr when a monkey allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash from a lawyer and scattered the currency notes from atop a tree.

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According to police, advocate Ravindra, also known as Raja, was heading to the court complex on Saturday along with his associates, Aamir Khan and Sohan Pal, to purchase stamp papers for a property registration. The group was carrying Rs 2 lakh in cash in a bag for the transaction.

As they were making their way to the court, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag and ran off. The animal then climbed to the top of a neem tree located inside the residence of a local iron trader near Kachahri Road.

Witnesses said the monkey opened the bag while perched on a high branch and began throwing currency notes into the air. The unusual spectacle quickly drew the attention of lawyers, court visitors and passersby, who rushed beneath the tree to collect the falling notes.

Videos of the incident, which have since gone viral on social media, show people scrambling to retrieve the cash as notes fluttered down from the tree. The bizarre episode reminded many viewers of a scene from Maamla Legal Hai, in which a monkey snatches a cash-filled bag from a lawyer and showers notes over a court complex.

According to reports, the affected lawyers managed to recover Rs 1.91 lakh from the scattered cash. It remains unclear what happened to the remaining amount.

The incident has become a major talking point across Bulandshahr and nearby villages, with the viral video attracting widespread attention and reactions online.