VIDEO: 'Modi Mauj Karne Ke Liye Paida Nahi Hua...Last 10 Years Only A Trailer,' Says PM At Rajasthan Rally

PM Modi in Rajasthan's Kotputli | X/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday (April 2), said that there was no room for complacency as far as he is concerned and termed all the work done in the last 10 years under his government as merely a "trailer". Taking a jibe at those who ask him to "take it easy" and "take rest", the Prime Minister said that he was "born to work hard and not enjoy."

"Many people say what's left now, at least take rest now. However, such people forget that Modi was not born to have fun or enjoy. Modi was born to work hard. A lot has been done but everything that happened in the last 10 years is only a trailer. A lot has to be done, have to take the nation and Rajasthan forward," said PM Modi at the rally.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: While addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli, PM Modi says, "...'Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua'. 'Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai'. A lot must have happened but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer..." pic.twitter.com/BV2JGZASb6 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP is once again going all out to woo the voters in the state, especially after winning the state in the assembly elections held last year. Talking of the BJP's performance in the 2019 elections, the party had won an impressive 24 seats out the 25 while the RLP had won the remaining one seat. The Congress had not been able to even open its account in the state in the last general elections.

State BJP president CP Joshi looked confident with the Prime Minister campaigning in the state and said, "The work that has been done under the leadership of PM Modi in these 10 years is unforgettable and unimaginable. All 25 seats will be won by BJP in Rajasthan."

#WATCH | Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: State BJP president CP Joshi says, "The work that has been done under the leadership of PM Modi in these 10 years is unforgettable, unimaginable...25 out of 25 seats will be won by BJP again in Rajasthan..." pic.twitter.com/aPWeoX6y2D — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2024

Voting schedule in Rajasthan

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in 2 phases, the Election Commission of India had announced on March 16. The voting would be held on April 19 and April 26 in Rajasthan. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in 7 phases starting from 19th April. The counting of votes has been scheduled for 4th June.