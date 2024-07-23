VIDEO: Minor Thieves Caught On CCTV Stealing Money From ATM Using Plastic Strips & Fevicol In Warangal; Arrested

Minor Thieves Caught On CCTV Stealing Money From ATM Using Plastic Strips & Fevicol In Warangal; Arrested | X

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a few minors have managed to find a way out to loot ATMs without using a gas cutter in Telangana's Warangal. The minors were caught on CCTV camera installed inside the ATM and the video of the robbery is circulating on social media. These kids have managed to outsmart the ATM technology which comes with advanced security measures. The police were also shocked after finding out that these minor thieves were able to steal money from the ATM by using only plastic strips.

The mastermind behind the idea of theft has been identified as Shubham who invented the unique and simple technique to steal money from the ATM along with his girlfriend. He used to steal money and enjoy with his girlfriend. They both worked at a cloth store in Warangal. They used to attach the plastic strips to the ATM machine using a fevicol and left. When the customers arrive in the ATM to withdraw money, however, the money would not come out and the customers would leave without money.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the customer left the ATM, they both used to arrive in the ATM and take the cash and enjoy with the stolen money. This technique leaked and other minors also started stealing money from ATMs. They also used the plastic strips and fevicol to steal money from the ATM. The complaints of the customers started increasing and the banks approach the police after which the police started an ivestigation.

The police searched the CCTV cameras installed at the ATMs from where the complaints were coming and they arrested three minors involved in the incident. The police were astonished as the minor thieves revealed their technique of stealing money from the ATMs. The mastermind Shubham and his girlfriend are still on the run and the police have launched a search operation to nab the main accused.