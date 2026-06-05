Video: MCD Seals Flourish Inn Guest House Days After Inferno Claimed 21 Lives

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a large-scale sealing drive on Friday against unauthorised commercial establishments across several South Delhi localities, including Flourish Inn Guest House in Malviya Nagar, where a devastating fire on June 3 claimed 21 lives.

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According to reports, the action was carried out under heavy security arrangements and targeted establishments operating in violation of building bye-laws and licence conditions. At least ten commercial units, including restaurants and other businesses, were identified for sealing in Saidulajab, Hauz Khas Village and adjoining areas.

A senior MCD official said two buildings had already been sealed in Hauz Khas Village, while six buildings in Saidulajab were scheduled for sealing during the day. Additional establishments in nearby localities were also being targeted as part of the ongoing enforcement drive.

Authorities have also identified unauthorised establishments near the Hauz Rani area, where the recent fire incident occurred. Officials said action against these properties would begin once their bed-and-breakfast licences are revoked.

To carry out the operation, the MCD deployed at least four teams comprising junior and assistant engineers. The crackdown follows revelations of widespread violations at the bed-and-breakfast facility where the fatal fire broke out, including operation beyond approved capacity and the absence of a sanctioned building plan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has constituted district-level and subdivision-level committees to inspect and take action against establishments violating fire safety norms and building regulations. The committees will prioritise high-rise commercial buildings, particularly those lacking mandatory fire safety certificates.

Officials said district magistrates may also invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to ensure strict enforcement and comprehensive action against violators.