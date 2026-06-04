Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: 17 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Blaze; Authorities Launch Crackdown On Violations | X

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the devastating Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives, authorities have launched an extensive survey and enforcement drive across the Hauz Rani area of South Delhi, and the officials have warned of action against buildings found violating construction and licensing norms.

The Revenue Department has begun inspecting hotels and commercial establishments falling under the Malviya Nagar subdivision to assess compliance with safety, licensing, and building regulations.

Mohammad Shamim, a representative of the Revenue Department, told IANS, "We are issuing notices here. All the hotels in our area that fall under the Revenue Department, such as those in the SDM Malviya Nagar jurisdiction, are being examined. We are checking whether any commercial activity is taking place in these hotels or not. How many rooms are there in a building, how many floors does it have, if the hotels have proper licensing or not etc."

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Officials said a comprehensive report on the inspections and findings has been sought and is expected to be submitted to the department by the end of the day. Buildings found exceeding permissible construction limits, including those with more than five floors, are likely to face action as part of the ongoing crackdown.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the fatal fire broke out on Wednesday. Bajaj was taken into custody hours after authorities launched a search operation to trace him and his wife, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued.

The fire tore through the Flourish Stay Bed and Breakfast establishment located in the densely populated Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar, resulting in a major loss of life and injuries to dozens of people.

The arrest comes as investigators probe alleged safety violations, regulatory lapses, and possible negligence that may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy. Authorities are examining whether mandatory fire safety measures were in place and whether the property was operating in accordance with legal requirements.

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also assured strict action against those found responsible.

According to officials, action against those found guilty is expected within a week of the report's submission.

Police have registered a case under provisions related to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are focusing on allegations that serious negligence and violations of safety regulations may have played a role in the high casualty count.

DCP (South Delhi) Anant Mittal said, "In the Malviya Nagar fire incident, 49 people were admitted to hospitals. So far, 21 have died, including 9 Indians and 12 foreign nationals. Eight patients have been discharged, while others are under treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing."

The Delhi Fire Service, in an official statement, said, "A fire broke out at Hotel Flourish Stays in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, affecting Basement+Ground floor+5 floors... The blaze impacted multiple floors, with heat and smoke damage, while an investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The fire erupted during the early morning hours and quickly spread through several levels of the multi-storey building. Officials said of the 21 people who lost their lives in the incident, 17 were foreign nationals from countries such as Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

Rescue teams managed to evacuate 47 people from the building, while 26 injured individuals continue to receive treatment at various hospitals across the city.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concerns over fire safety compliance, unauthorised commercial operations, and building regulation enforcement in densely populated areas of the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)