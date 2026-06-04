Malviya Nagar Fire: Shop Owner Recounts How Mattresses Helped People Escape Blaze - VIDEO

PTI

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area early Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and leaving several others injured. Among the 21 casualties, at least 18 were foreign nationals.

Many people risked their lives and jumped from windows to save themselves. The most critical patients currently on ventilator support are those who jumped from the third floor in a desperate bid to escape the flames.

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A shop owner laid out around 20-22 mattresses from his shop so that people could safely jump on them to escape the fire.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the shop owner, identified as Armaan, said, "I have my shop here. I got information about the fire. There was a massive fire. Nobody could get inside or come out," he said.

"Then 7-8 persons somehow entered. Then I put around 20-22 mattresses from my shop and laid them outside. People jumped on them... Most of them were safe," he added.

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Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.