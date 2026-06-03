Malviya Nagar Tragedy: At Least 6 Members Of Gurugram Family Killed In Delhi Fire; Were Visiting Ailing Elderly At Nearby Hospital

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A devastating fire at a hotel building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday turned into a nightmare for several families, including that of Gurugram-based chartered accountant Vivek Agarwal, who lost eight relatives in the tragedy.

The blaze, which claimed at least 21 lives and left several others critically injured, is among the deadliest fire incidents reported in the national capital in recent years. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and possible safety violations at the property.

Gurugram family wiped out in tragic incident

Among the victims was Vivek Agarwal, a resident of Sector 46 in Gurugram, who had travelled to Delhi along with his family to visit his ailing father admitted to Max Hospital.

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The fire is said to have claimed the lives of Vivek Agarwal, his mother, wife, two daughters, an aunt, and two other relatives. His aunt remains untraceable, raising fears that the death toll could increase further.

According to reports, the family was staying at the hotel located opposite the hospital while attending to Vivek's father, who had been undergoing treatment for several days.

Fire breaks out during breakfast hours

The tragedy unfolded during breakfast time when dozens of guests were present at the hotel's basement restaurant. More than 60 people were reportedly inside the premises when the fire erupted, leading to panic and chaos.

Many of the victims were staying in rooms on the upper floors and struggled to escape as smoke rapidly spread through the building.

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Foreign nationals among the dead

Several foreign nationals also lost their lives in the incident. Most of them were reportedly from African and American countries and had come to Delhi for medical treatment or to accompany relatives receiving care at nearby hospitals.

The presence of international guests has added another layer of complexity to the rescue, identification and notification process.

Questions raised over safety compliance

Preliminary findings have raised concerns about the hotel's operational practices. While officials said the establishment was licensed for only six rooms, it was allegedly functioning with around 25 rooms at the time of the fire.

Local representatives stated that the building was equipped with electronic door locks, which reportedly malfunctioned during the emergency, potentially trapping occupants inside.

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Conflicting claims over cause of fire

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. A chef working at the restaurant reportedly told authorities that an explosion involving an electric stove may have triggered the fire. However, another theory points to a possible short circuit as the source of the disaster.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and are examining whether negligence, safety lapses or building code violations contributed to the massive loss of life.