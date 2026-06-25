Video: Fire Breaks Out At Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute In Patna, Students Evacuated Safely

A fire broke out at the Khan Global Studies Centre, run by educator Khan Sir (Faizal Khan), in Patna on Thursday, triggering panic among students and staff before being brought under control by firefighters.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly inside the coaching institute’s premises, prompting those present to alert the fire department. As smoke spread through parts of the building, students and employees were evacuated safely, preventing any casualties.

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Eyewitnesses said the incident caused brief chaos as thick smoke filled the campus. However, the institute’s management and emergency responders acted swiftly to contain the fire and ensure everyone inside was moved to safety.

Officials said no injuries or loss of life had been reported, largely due to the prompt response of the firefighting teams and the evacuation efforts. The situation was later brought under control, easing concerns among students and parents gathered near the premises.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. While preliminary reports have suggested that a possible short circuit may have triggered the incident, authorities have not officially confirmed the reason. A detailed investigation has been initiated to determine how the fire started and whether any safety lapses contributed to the incident.

Officials are also assessing the extent of the damage caused to the property. Meanwhile, the institute administration has assured students and parents that the situation is under control and that necessary steps are being taken following the incident.