Khan Sir's Coaching Institute Faces Fire Safety Crackdown, 15-Day Ultimatum Issued | File Pic

Patna: Troubles seem endless for educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir', as the Bihar Fire Services team issued a notice to his institute, Khan Global Studies after conducting a fire safety audit of the premises.

Bihar Fire Services department also issued a strict 15-day notice to Khan Sir's hospital, Khan Health Care, in Patna. Authorities warned that the facility will be sealed if critical fire safety deficiencies are not rectified within this timeframe.

ses and the affiliated hospital. Khan Sir is already facing police action following a shooting incident at the coaching institute.

Several flaws in the safety arrangements were detected during the inspection. Officials directed the institute's management to rectify all shortcomings within a week. Failure to implement improvements within the stipulated timeframe could lead to strict action under the regulations, potentially resulting in the sealing of the premises.

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The inspection revealed that the necessary fire alarm system at the coaching institute was not fully functional. Furthermore, a fixed fire-fighting system was missing. While Fire Service Department standards mandate an overhead water tank with a capacity of 25,000 liters, only a 5,000-liter tank was found on-site.

Moreover, a fire pump with a capacity of 900 liters per minute—essential for firefighting during emergencies—was also unavailable. An insufficient number of fire extinguishers were found in the building, raising serious concerns about safety measures in the event of a major accident.

District fire officer Ritesh Pandey stated that this was the institute's second fire safety audit. Although several recommendations were made following the initial inspection, the expected improvements were not carried out. He said that if safety standards are not met within this period, further action will be taken in accordance with fire safety regulations.

The fire department's scrutiny is not limited to Khan Global Studies alone as other major commercial and educational buildings in the capital are also being inspected. Notices are being issued and instructions for improvements given wherever deficiencies in safety standards are found. The state government has intensified fire safety checks across Bihar following recent fire incidents at a hotel in Delhi and a hospital in Muzaffarpur.