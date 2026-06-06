Khan Sir To File Anticipatory Bail Petition After Being Named In FIR Over Coaching Centre Vandalism | ANI

Patna, Jun 6: A lawyer representing educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, said that his client will file an anticipatory bail petition in Patna civil court as he has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre here.

The lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, alleged that the FIR has been registered against his client as “part of a conspiracy to defame him”.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma had said on Friday that the educator and YouTuber was named in an FIR in connection with the case of vandalism of Khan Global Studies Institute.

Police had detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots on Tuesday night when a group of 15-20 people allegedly tore down the coaching centre's poster and threw stones at its premises.

“Khan Sir has been named in the FIR as part of a retaliatory measure because his staff had registered a case against another coaching centre’s director. He will not surrender and file an anticipatory bail petition before the court,” said the lawyer.

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Mahuar said the anticipatory bail petition is likely to be filed on Monday.

He alleged that there are no actual charges against his client.

"Based on videos and photos of the incident, it is clear that the guards fired shots in the air for safety purposes. There was no injury to anyone. His name has been inserted in the disclosure statement to implicate him,” the lawyer said.

Mahuar said the anticipatory bail petition will likely be filed by the educator on Monday when court proceedings resume after the weekend.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)