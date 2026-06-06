CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared On This Date In June At cbse.gov.in; Students Can Check Online, SMS & DigiLocker

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: The CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 will be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The exam took place between May 15 and May 21. The board has not yet disclosed the exact date and time of the results' release, although various news reports suggest that they will be available by June 14, 2026, at the latest.

The link to the CBSE 10th Class result 2026 second term will be active on the Board's website, cbseresults.nic.in. By logging in with the necessary information, students can view their results.

SMS, IVRS, Digilocker, Parinam Manjusha, and the Umang App are additional ways to view the CBSE 10th second term result 2026. Students may request a reassessment if they are unhappy with their CBSE 10th grade results. The second board exam was taken by more than 6.68 lakh pupils.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can check their results using any of the following websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• results.nic.in

• results.digilocker.gov.in

• umang.gov.in

However, students are advised to keep in mind that while they can view their results digitally, they will need to collect their mark sheets from their schools.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

The steps to download the 2026 CBSE 10th second board results are shown here:

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in, the Board's website.

Step 2: Select "CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026."

Step 3: In the login, provide the necessary information.

Step 4: The screen displays the CBSE 10th Class results for the second term of 2026.

Step 5: Get the 2026 CBSE Class 10th Phase 2 results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps to check the result via IVRS

Step 1: Dial 24300699 if you are a local subscriber in Delhi.

Step 2: If you are calling from outside Delhi, dial 011-24300699.

Step 3: Follow the instructions provided through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Step 4: Enter the required details, such as your roll number, when prompted.

Step 5: Listen carefully to the result information announced through the IVRS service and note down the details for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

The steps to check the outcome using the UMANG app are listed below:

Step 1: Go to the app

Step 2: Use your cellphone number to log in

Step 3: To choose the "Education" category, search for "CBSE" or scroll down.

Step 4: Select the "CBSE" board.

Step 5: Select the tenth result.

Step 6: Type in the year, class, roll number, and admit card ID.

Step 7: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 8: The CBSE board result is shown.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message using the prescribed CBSE format.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including CBSE10, Roll Number, Date of Birth (DOB), School Number, and Centre Number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to 7738299899 using your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Wait for the response message from CBSE.

Step 6: The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 will be sent to your mobile phone via SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The CBSE Class 10 second board result will contain several important details, including the name of the examination, board name, class, student's name, roll number, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, subject names and subject codes. The scorecard will also mention theory marks, practical marks (where applicable), total marks obtained, positional grades, and the final result status indicating whether the student has passed or not passed the examination.

Following the announcement of the results, the CBSE 10th result revaluation webpage will open. Students may request a reevaluation if they are unhappy with their grades.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps to apply for revaluation

The steps to submit an application for revaluation are listed below:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE website

Step 2: Select "Post Result Services" or "Verification & Re-evaluation."

Step 3: Students should be aware that in order to access the portal, they will need to enter their Aadhaar number.

Step 4: To log in, enter your Admit Card ID and Roll Number.

Step 5: Decide on the application type.

Step 6: Select the topic or topics.

Step 7: Pay the required amount online

Step 8: Send in the application.

Step 9: Save the confirmation after downloading it.

Students are advised to have their login credentials ready for the impending results announcement.