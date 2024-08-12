Video: Man Seen Engaged In Threesome Inside Parked Car At Famous Kalika Haveli Restaurant In Raebareli? Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

X

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man allegedly engaged in a threesome with two women inside a parked car in front of the famous Kalika Haveli restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. Although the exact timing of the incident is unclear, the video was first posted on X on Monday.

In the video, the man can be seen holding and kissing the two women inside the car, which bears a BJP flag.

After the video went viral, the Barabanki Police issued a statement saying that a complaint had been received and an investigation was underway.

The police confirmed that the incident occurred outside a restaurant on National Highway 27, a location frequented by many for eating.

According to the police, the vehicle’s registration number indicates that it belongs to Raebareli district.

In response to the viral video on X, the Barabanki Police stated, “The above incident is in front of a restaurant located on NH-27, where a large number of people come. According to the registration number of the vehicle, it belongs to the Raebareli district. The investigation of the purpose for which the people sitting in the vehicle had come here and what their activities were has been given to the City Officer Barabanki.”

“Appropriate action will be ensured on the basis of facts after investigation,” the police added.