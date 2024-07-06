VIDEO: Man Rushed To Hospital As Iron Rod Pierces Through His Chest After Roof Collapse In UP's Sultanpur

Man Rushed To Hospital As Iron Rod Pierces Through His Chest After Roof Collapse In UP's Sultanpur | X

Sultanpur: In a shocking incident, a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an iron rod pierced through his chest in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The rod pierced through his chest when the roof of a dilapidated house, which was being demolished, came crashing down on him. A video of the man being taken to the hospital after the incident is circulating on social media, showing the rod going through his chest with a portion protruding from his back.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Guptarganj Market area, which falls under the Kurebhar Police Station in Sultanpur. The victim, identified as Sheru, was injured when Aziz Ansari was carrying out construction work on his dilapidated house. The roof collapsed during the demolition work, burying Sheru beneath the debris.

The iron rods from the roof pierced Sheru's chest, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The video circulating on social media shows Sheru being taken out of a vehicle with the rod still stuck in his chest.

Victim's Condition Is Now Stable

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred Sheru to a hospital in Lucknow after administering primary treatment. Reports indicate that Sheru's condition is stable and the rod has been successfully removed from his chest.