Ghaziabad: Man Beats Dog By Iron Rod In Aditya World City, Attacks Others After Being Confronted; Video

Ghaziabad: In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, a man is seen mercilessly assaulting a dog using an iron rod. The incident is believed to be reported at Urban Homes Society of Aditya World City in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The man further assaulted many others after he was confronted. The video was posted by @KasanaYashpal on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post on social media said, "Last night, in the Urban Homes Society of Aditya World City in the Thana Vaev City area, a domineering person claiming to be a high ranking official, attacked an innocent animal with an iron pipe. When the security personnel present at the gate protested against this, the domineering person beat them with an iron pipe."

Man attacks others after being confronted

In the video it can be clearly seen that the man wearing a home shorts and T-shirt first chased a fiercely running dog and beat him brutally using an iron rod. The chase continued up till the housing society's security check gate, where the staff and other fellow residents tried to stop him or prevent him from continuing the brutal act. However, instead of getting a hold on himself, the man is seen engaging in a brawl with the guards and residents to the extent that he is seen assaulting them with the same iron rod.

Details regarding what happened further or whether the incident was brought to the notice of animal lover organisations or UP police are yet to be ascertained. Also, it is yet to be confirmed if it was a stray dog or a pet.

Cases of animal cruelty are on the rise not just in UP but across all parts of the country where such videos raise major concerns over safety of animals. However, number of cases of strays attacking civilians are no less. Such incidents call for the attention of authorities to look into this larger problem ensuring animal safety as well as peoples' safety form animals.