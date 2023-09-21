 VIDEO: Man Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing At Ganesh Mandap In Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai District
In a shocking incident, a youth collapsed while dancing at Ganesh Mandap in Dharmavaram. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Man Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack | Twitter

Andhra Pradesh: Deaths due to sudden heart attack among youths is on the rise in the country. Another such incident of death due to a sudden heart attack has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Dharmavaram town in Sri Sathya Sai District.

Suddenly one of them collapsed while dancing

It can be seen in the video that two youths are dancing during the celebration of Ganeshotsav. They were dancing with full energy at the Ganesh pandal and suddenly one of them collapsed while dancing. The incident occurred in front of Vinayaka Mandapam (Pandal) in Maruti Nagar on Wednesday (September 20) night.

Prasad collapsed while dancing due to a heart attack

The youth has been identified as Prasad who was 26 years old. Prasad collapsed while dancing due to a heart attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. It can be seen in the video that Prasad fell on people sitting and enjoying his dance due to heart attack and died. Many such incidents are coming to the fore recently after the COVID-19 pandemic ended in the country. The reason behind the rise of such incidents of sudden heart attacks among youths is still unknown.

Such incidents are on the rise in the country

Another such incident came to light from Ghaziabad's Khoda area where a youngster collapsed while working out at the gym. The video of the youth collapsing while working out at the gym on a treadmill went viral on social media. The youth died due to a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill. The government needs to take steps to curb such incidents of heart attacks among the youth.

