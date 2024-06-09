Video: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Congratulates PM Narendra Modi At Oath-Taking Ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu congratulating Narendra Modi at the swearing-in ceremony |

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who was invited to the swearing-in of Narendra Modi, was seen congratulating Modi after his historic oath-taking ceremony. Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 9) created history after he became only the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for three consecutive terms. The council of ministers and Narendra Modi cabinet 3.0 also took oath.

This is also the first time that Muizzu visited India after he became the President of Maldives on November 17, 2023.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay were also seen congratulating Narendra Modi at the swearing-in. They also clicked for a picture on the stage.

Relations between India and Maldives had soured after Muizzu, after becoming the president, had ordered for the removal of Indian troops from the country.

Row also broke out after three Maldivian ministers accused India of trying to target Maldives' beach oriented tourism after PM Narendra Modi posted a video of him at the Lakshadweep's beaches.

However, relations improved following the Maldives' ministers toning down their aggression and India reportedly agreeing to withdraw all its soldiers from the Maldives.