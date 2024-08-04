 VIDEO: 'Majestic' Leopard & Black Panther Spotted Together Outside Harsh Goenka's Coonoor House, Industrialist Shares Clip Capturing Rare Moment
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Industrialist Harsh Goenka Shares Rare Video Showing Leopard Spotted With 'Majestic' Black Panther Outside His Coonoor House | X

Industrialist and chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, shared a video which showed a leopard and a black panther outside his Coonoor house. The CCTV of the house captured the majestic animals. The industrialist took to social media platform X to share the video footage of the two big cats taking a stroll outside his house in Coonoor.

The business tycoon shared the video of the majestic creatures captured on the CCTV video of his house in Coonoor. He captioned the video, "A reminder that we are guests in their territory," along with the hashtag #RespectNature on X.

"This majestic creature was spotted outside our Coonoor home. A reminder that we are guests in their territory. #RespectNature" posted Harsh Goenka

The CCTV footage shows the video is from the evening of July 30. The video shows a leopard taking a stroll on the road outside the industralist's house. The gates are also visible. As the leopard walks ahead, a black panther arrives from the back and searches something in the tree nearby.

As the leopard finds the black panther standing behind, it moves ahead. After going a certain distance, the leopard looks back at the black panther and the black panther follows the leopard as they vanish from the road.

Coonoor is a hill station located in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is known for vast tea estates in the surrounding Nilgiri hills.

