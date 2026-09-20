Video: Lucknow Trader Brutally Beaten Over Suspicion Of Transporting Beef; Probe Underway

An uproar broke out in Lucknow’s Itaunja area on Saturday following information that a vehicle was allegedly carrying cow meat. A crowd gathered at the spot after the information spread, with a heated argument between some people reportedly escalating into a scuffle.

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According to reports, people travelling in the vehicle drove away even as police personnel reached the spot. Following the incident, a crowd also gathered outside the Itaunja police station. Police subsequently launched a search for the vehicle.

According to reports, around an hour later, police intercepted and seized the vehicle in the Mahona area. The vehicle was allegedly carrying meat, samples of which will be sent for forensic examination. The nature and source of the meat will be established only after the test results are received.

Given the sensitivity of the incident, officials from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) also reached the Itaunja police station and monitored the situation. A crowd remained outside the station until late at night.

Police officials said an investigation into the incident is underway. Further action will be taken based on the examination report and other findings gathered during the probe.

Authorities have appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours and maintain peace in the area.