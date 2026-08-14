Video: Lucknow Students Stage Roadblock Over Teacher Shortage; Minister Asim Arun Intervenes

Lucknow: Students of a government-run school in Lucknow staged a road blockade on Friday, protesting a shortage of teachers and other issues at their institution, causing a major traffic jam on a busy route leading towards the Agra Expressway.

Students stage road blockade

Students of the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Para gathered near the Buddheshwar petrol pump and occupied the road, raising slogans and displaying posters. The protest reportedly disrupted traffic for a considerable period, with long queues of vehicles building up on the route.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police from Para attempted to persuade the students to clear the road and restore traffic movement but initially failed to convince them.

Minister meets protesting students

The protest also affected the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun, who was travelling towards Kannauj. After learning about the demonstration, Arun got out of his vehicle and went among the protesting students to hear their concerns.

The students told the minister that the shortage of teachers was affecting their studies. They also raised complaints about the quality of food, cleanliness and other facilities at the school, alleging that their grievances had not been addressed despite being raised with the authorities several times.

Arun assures prompt action

Arun listened to the students and assured them that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest. Social Welfare Department Secretary Anurag Yadav also spoke with the students.

The minister later accompanied the students to the school and held discussions with them there. He also sought information from officials about the institution's functioning and assured the students of prompt action.

Protest ends after assurances

Following the assurances, the students ended their protest, allowing traffic to return to normal.