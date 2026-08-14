Jantar Mantar Protester Moves Supreme Court Over Rape, Abduction Threats; Plea To Be Heard On August 18

A participant in the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has approached the Supreme Court seeking protection against alleged threats of rape and abduction, as well as what the petitioner has described as continuing acts of vigilantism.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with the petitioner’s counsel stressing the urgency of the matter and pointing to alleged threats and harassment that are continuing even after the petition was filed.

‘Videos Are So Bad I Can’t Mention Them’

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel told the Chief Justice that the urgency stemmed from ongoing incidents of alleged vigilantism, rape threats and threats of abduction.

The counsel said videos documenting some of the incidents had already been placed on record, while additional videos had emerged after the petition was filed.

According to LiveLaw, the counsel said some of the newly surfaced videos were so disturbing that they could not even be described in open court.

The submission prompted the court to take note of the urgency surrounding the plea.

SC to Hear Plea on August 18

CJI Surya Kant agreed to list the matter on Tuesday, August 18, along with other pending petitions concerning the student protests.

The Supreme Court has already been dealing with multiple matters arising from the protests, including allegations concerning police action, FIRs registered against students and requests for protection and other relief.

The latest petition brings the alleged personal safety threats faced by protesters, particularly those reporting sexual harassment and intimidation, before the court.

Female Protesters Reportedly Targeted Online

The plea comes against the backdrop of allegations that women who participated in the student protests have faced harassment both online and offline.

According to DW, some female protesters have reported receiving rape threats, while others have allegedly had personal information exposed online in acts of doxxing.

The reported harassment has included targeted abuse and threats of sexual violence, with complaints and arrests in some related cases already reported.

Protests Linked to Student Grievances

The matter stems from the wider student protests held at Jantar Mantar and other locations in Delhi in July 2026.

The demonstrations, associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-linked student movement, were primarily connected to grievances including alleged irregularities and concerns surrounding the NEET examination and paper leaks.

The protests subsequently led to several legal proceedings, with students challenging or seeking relief in matters involving police action and criminal cases.

Safety Concerns Reach Supreme Court

The latest plea shifts the focus to the safety of protesters amid allegations of intimidation and vigilantism.

The petitioner has placed videos and other material before the Supreme Court to support the allegations, while further details about the identity of the petitioner and the specific relief sought are expected to emerge when the matter is formally heard.

For now, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider the plea on August 18 alongside other petitions arising from the student protests.