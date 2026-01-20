 Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Two Kashmiri shawl sellers were allegedly harassed in Kalawad village of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, with locals pressuring them to chant religious slogans. A video showing threats has gone viral, drawing criticism online. Police said no complaint has been filed so far. A similar incident was reported earlier in Kaithal.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
A case of alleged harassment of two Kashmiri shawl sellers has surfaced from Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, after a video showing the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kalawad village under Chhapar police station limits on Monday afternoon. The two youths, identified as Nazir Ahmad Khwaja and Imtiaz Ahmad, had arrived from Kashmir and were moving from village to village selling shawls and blankets. Locals reportedly questioned their identity and made objectionable remarks soon after they reached the village.

According to information, the youths were allegedly pressured to chant religious slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. In the viral video, a local youth is seen threatening them, warning that their clothes would be snatched if they were seen in the village again. During the conversation, one of the Kashmiri sellers repeatedly asserts that he is an Indian but refuses to raise slogans.

The video triggered brief tension in the village, but some residents intervened and defused the situation. The two vendors later left for nearby villages.

The video was shared on X by a user named Ashraf Hussain, who condemned the incident and questioned the targeting of poor vendors. Chhapar SHO Vedpal said the police received informal information, but no complaint has been filed so far, and therefore no action has been initiated.

