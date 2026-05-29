Video: Kanpur Saree Shop Employee Rescued After Getting Trapped Between Lift And Wall

A worker at a saree shop in Kanpur was rescued after being trapped between a lift and a wall for nearly 30 minutes, triggering panic among employees and customers at the store. The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Naughara area under the Badshahinaka police station limits.

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According to police, the incident occurred at RR Brothers, a multi-storey saree showroom where an open lift is used to transport goods up to the fifth floor. The injured employee was identified as Anoop Ganguly, who was carrying merchandise through the lift at the time of the accident.

Officials said Anoop got stuck between the lift and the wall before reaching the third floor. Hearing his cries for help, other staff members rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

A police team arrived at the scene and called in technicians to carry out the rescue operation. After nearly 30 minutes of efforts, the lift structure was cut open and the employee was safely pulled out.

Due to being trapped for an extended period, Anoop’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a private hospital on Express Road for treatment. Doctors said his condition is currently stable.

Badshahinaka Station House Officer Rahul Katiyar confirmed the incident and said the employee had become trapped between the lift and the wall inside the shop premises. He added that technicians successfully rescued him and that the worker was undergoing treatment.

The incident caused chaos in the busy commercial locality, with a large crowd gathering outside the shop during the rescue operation. Police said further inspection of the lift system and safety arrangements at the establishment may be carried out to prevent similar incidents in future.