Video: Kanpur Man Fires Shots At Stray Dog Roaming Outside His Home; Police Confiscate Licensed Gun After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In a now-viral video, a man can be seen fatally firing at a stray dog roaming outside his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

As per reports, the accused fired 3 shots from his licensed revolver killing the dog instantly. In the video, the person can be seen accompanied by a woman and two other men.

Reacting to the viral video, Kanpur police in a post on X on Monday said that the incident took place on August 15 and preventive action has been taken against the man seen in the video. The police further informed that they had confiscated the licensed revolver from the accused.

"The incident is of 15.08.2024, the licensed revolver used has been immediately confiscated by the police and preventive action has been taken against the said person. Other action is being taken."

This incident comes only weeks after another incident where a man fired shots at four dogs with an air gun killing one and leaving the other three severely injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The CCTV footage of that incident had also gone viral on social media which ultimately resulted in the arrest of the accused.

As per reports, the accused told the police that he was angry after his 7-year-old daughter was attacked by a dog. He said that it was due to this reason that he took out an air rifle and fired at the pack of dogs which resulted in one death.