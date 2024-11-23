VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll

Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll | X

Kanpur: Results for the by-elections held on 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Saturday, November 23. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed remarkably and managed to win 7 out of the 9 seats which went for polls. Samajwadi Party managed to clinch victory on 2 seats in the state. A video of Samajwadi Party's Kanpur Cant MLA Mohammad Hassan Roomi in-tears has hit the internet on Saturday. The leader is seen in the video reacting to the victory of Naseem Solanki from the Sisamau seat in the by-elections.

The Sisamau seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was sentenced. Samajwadi Party fielded Irfan Solanki's wife Naseem Solanki from the seat. Naseem Solanki defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suresh Awasthi with a satisfactory margin of 8,564 votes. Naseem Solanki managed to get 69,714 out of 1,32,973 total votes. Naseem Solanki was leading from the seat with a margin of around 30,000 votes in the ninth round of counting. However, Awasthi managed to lessen the lead to around 8,000 votes.

Mohammad Hassan Roomi was seen in the video getting emotional after the convincing victory of Naseem Solanki. He was overwhelmed over the victory and broke down in front of a crowd at the counting center He attributed the victory to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and also said that the win was possible due to the "Jutenge aur Judenge" (Unite and strengthen) slogan.

The video shows that Roomi is in-tears while he was waiting outside the counting center with the supporters in large numbers. He broke down on hearing the name of Naseem Solanki as the winner from the constituency.

Sisamau is a stronghold of Samajwadi Party as the victory marks the fourth consecutive win for the Party. Suresh Awasthi has been defeated from the seat for the second time.

Irfan Solanki has been given jail term of seven years after he was found guilty in a land grabbing case in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 in an arson case.