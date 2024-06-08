 Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki & 4 Others Receive 7-Yr Jail Term In 2022 Land Grabbing Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki & 4 Others Receive 7-Yr Jail Term In 2022 Land Grabbing Case

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki & 4 Others Receive 7-Yr Jail Term In 2022 Land Grabbing Case

On November 8, 2022, Nazir Fatima lodged an FIR in Jajmau police station against Irfan Solanki, Rizwan Solanki, brother of Kanpur MLA Irfan Solanki, and three others and had alleged that Irfan Solanki and others, as part of a conspiracy, set her house on fire so that they can take over her land.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image

Kanpur: MP MLA court in Kanpur on Friday sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA, Irfan Solanki and his younger brother Rizwan Solanki, along with three others to 7 years in prison and fined them Rs 20,000 each in an arson case.

FIR Filed Against Solanki & Others

On November 8, 2022, Nazir Fatima lodged an FIR in Jajmau police station against Irfan Solanki, Rizwan Solanki, brother of Kanpur MLA Irfan Solanki, and three other people under sections 436, 506, 504, 147, 427, 386, and 120B of the IPC, and had alleged that Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki and others, as part of a conspiracy, set her house on fire so that they can take over her land.

Read Also
'Not Given A Place On Stage': Samajwadi Party Claims RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Insulted At NDA...
article-image

"All the sentences will run simultaneously. The maximum sentence is 7 years. A total fine of Rs 30,500 has been imposed on each convict... I think the court's order is justified," Prosecution lawyer, Prachi Shrivastav said.
MLA Irfan Solanki's advocate, Karim Siddiqui disagreed with the judgment by the MP MLA court.

"The court observed that the prosecution has not been able to present any evidence... We do not agree with this judgment of the court," he said.

Earlier on June 3, the court found Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur, Irfan Solanki, guilty under sections 436, 427, 147, 504, 506, and 323. Notably, on June 3, the court also acquitted Irfan Solanki in sections 386, 149, and 120 B.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Media Baron Ch Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87

Telangana: Media Baron Ch Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87

Chhattisgarh: 2 Cattle Transporters Found Dead Following Chase By Mob; Victims Hailed From UP's...

Chhattisgarh: 2 Cattle Transporters Found Dead Following Chase By Mob; Victims Hailed From UP's...

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Poised For Bigger Role In...

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Poised For Bigger Role In...

Kangana Ranaut 'Slap' Incident: CISF Woman Constable Booked For Assault

Kangana Ranaut 'Slap' Incident: CISF Woman Constable Booked For Assault

'Used Like Soan Papdi On Diwali': Video Of OP Rajbhar, Brajesh Pathak Picking Up Spare Bouquets To...

'Used Like Soan Papdi On Diwali': Video Of OP Rajbhar, Brajesh Pathak Picking Up Spare Bouquets To...