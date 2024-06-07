'Not Given A Place On Stage': Samajwadi Party Claims RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Insulted At NDA Meeting

The head of the RLD party, Jayant Chaudhary, was not even given a place on the stage even though he has 2 seats, while the leaders of the parties having 1 seat each were made to sit together on the stage, the Samajwadi Party posted along with this picture | X

The Samajwadi Party's media cell on Friday (June 7) took to X and posted about Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) head Jayant Chaudhary not being given a place on the stage during the meeting of the newly elected NDA MPs in the Parliament today. The Samajwadi Party termed it as an insult to Jayant Chaudhary, farmers and Jats.

The Samajwadi Party said that leaders of the parties having 1 seat each (referring to Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel) were also made to sit together on the stage, however, Jayant was "denied" place there, said the party's post.

All the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in the parliament in the meeting held on Friday in which Narendra Modi was declared as the leader of the NDA. Narendra Modi was also chosen as the leader of the house and NDA's Prime Minister candidate.

Thereafter, Narendra Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister designate by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. Narendra Modi, along with ministers, whose names will be submitted by the NDA to the President's office, will take oath on June 8th, Sunday evening.

What Did Samajwadi Party Post About RLD's Jayant Chaudhary?

"The head of the RLD party @jayantrld was not even given a place on the stage even though he has 2 seats, while the leaders of the parties having 1 seat each were made to sit together on the stage. BJP's hatred towards Jat community and its dramatic false respect for late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh has been exposed. If Jayant Chaudhary ji is really a farmer-friendly then he should distance himself from NDA and raise his voice against BJP on farmers' interests. One should not trade his self-respect and the interests of farmers with BJP due to petty and immediate greed," said the Samajwadi Party in its post.

Why Did Samajwadi Party Post Against Chaudhary?

The Samajwadi Party (SP)'s post can be attributed to the political events that happened in Uttar Pradesh months before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Jayant Chaudhary led RLD, who had fought the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav's SP, left the alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Jayant Chaudhary, who had criticised the BJP leadership in the 2022 assembly elections when he was with Akhilesh, decided to join the NDA after the Samajwadi Party-RLD combination failed to win the assembly elections. However, the Samajwadi Party this time performed exceedingly well and won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections, emerging as the single largest party. The BJP, which had won 62 seats in the 2014 general elections in the state, won only 33 this time, affecting their overall tally. RLD, meanwhile, won 2 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.