VIDEO: JP Nadda Meets Niranjan Hiremath In Hubballi, Calls For CBI Inquiry Into Brutal Murder Of Congress Councillor's Daughter

JP Nadda with Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath in Hubballi | ANI

Hubballi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday (April 21) visited the house of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath, who had lost his daughter in a shocking attack by a jilted lover and a classmate. Hiremath's daughter was murdered in her college premises and her murder has created an uproar in Hubballi and Karnataka.

JP Nadda said that the BJP was with the family of Hiremath in this hour of grief and that his condolences were with the family of Niranjan Hiremath.

#WATCH | Hubballi | BJP National President JP Nadda visits the residence of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath. Hiremath's daughter was murdered in her college premises. pic.twitter.com/OVq3njI9r0 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

JP Nadda Attacks Karnataka Home Minister And Chief Minister

JP Nadda attacked the Karnataka Home Minister and Chief Minister for their remarks after the girl's murder. The BJP National President said that the comments by Chief Minister and the Home Minister influence the course of investigations and that he was shocked by their comments after the incident.

"Hand over the case to the CBI"

JP Nadda also said that the Karnataka state police can handover the killing case to the CBI if they feel the need to do so. "The BJP will support this," said Nadda speaking on the demand to hand over the case to the CBI.

He also added that the country and the state of Karnataka were closely following the case and the investigations.

Hubballi | BJP National President JP Nadda says, "This is a shocking incident and we condemn it...CM Siddaramaiah's & Home Minister G Parameshwara's statements on this incident are objectionable. Their statements dilute the investigation. The people of Karnataka will not spare… pic.twitter.com/fAKKe1bMrJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Shocking murder

In a horrific incident, a BCA student identified as Fayaz, killed his classmate by stabbing her in the neck several times in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, April 18. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced on social media causing widespread outrage.

It could be seen in the video that the youth brutally attacked the young girl by stabbing her relentlessly. There are reports that the youth killed the girl as she rejected his proposal.

Hubbali and Karnataka witnessed an uneasy environment after the murder and the BJP has alleged that it is a case of "love jihad". The accused in the case has been arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.