VIDEO: Jharkhand Woman Missing For 3 Months Found In Sonbhadra's Cave As 'Nagin', Villagers Worship Her

In a shocking case that has surfaced from UP, a woman who was allegedly missing for 3 months from her home in Jharkhand, was found inside a gufa (cave) in UP's Sonbhadra. Viral videos on the internet showed the woman 'hissing' and 'slithering'. The woman was found in the unusual condition and was seen behaving like a naagin (snake), showed the viral video.

Strangely, the woman is now being worshipped by the villagers in UP's Sonbhadra. The local villagers believe that the woman has been bestowed with divine powers after spending time in the cave.

How Did The Woman Reach Sonbhadra From Jharkhand?

However, questions are arising over the incident after vidoes on social media showed the villagers worshipping and garlanding the woman.

However, there is still no clear answer as to how and when exactly the woman reached Sonbhadra from her house in Jharkhand's Kariwahdeeh Kharaundi area.

इसको अंधविश्वास कहा जा सकता हैं क्या..?🤦

भूरी आंखें, लपलपाती चीभ… गुफा से नागिन की तरह निकली महिला,तीन माह पूर्व हुई थी लापता_देखने के लिए जुटी भीड़.....!



यूपी के सोनभद्र में गुप्ताधाम गुफा में 3 माह पूर्व लापता हुई युवती बड़े-बड़े और नुकीले दांत, सांपों की तरह जीभ निकाल कर… pic.twitter.com/bGWQt6DGvC — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) July 31, 2024

Family Of Woman Make Strange Claims

The family of the woman said that two-three months back she went missing and they searched for her everywhere. The family also added that it could not find her anywhere.

The family then gave a dramatic reason for learning about the woman's location. The family said that one day the woman came in the dream of a family member and informed about her location. The family member said that the woman informed in the dream that she was in Sonbhadra's cave in UP.

The family then rushed to find the woman at the Gupta Dham in UP's Sonbhadra, according to the instructions given by the woman in dreams. However, when the family reached the cave, they couldn't find the woman.

Read Also Viral Video Shows Woman Breaking Into Nagin Dance At UP's Saharanpur District Court Amid Proceedings

They then performed a kirtan or a bhajan at the gate of the cave. As claimed by the family, the woman then emerged from the gufa crawling on both hands and legs. She was also hissing, mimicking a snake, as the video being circulated shows.

The incident has now become a talking point and people from the nearby villages are reaching Sonbhadra to catch a glimpse of the woman. She is also being worshipped by the locals, as per the reports.