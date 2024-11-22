 Video: Jawans, Holding Rifles, Dance To Musical Tunes After Successfully Eliminating At Least 10 Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Video: Jawans, Holding Rifles, Dance To Musical Tunes After Successfully Eliminating At Least 10 Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, praised the security forces' efforts in significantly bringing the Maoist menace under control, with the backing of the state government

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
ANI

After eliminating at least 10 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Friday, DRG jawans were seen dancing and celebrating in a video posted by news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, praised the security forces' efforts in significantly bringing the Maoist menace under control, with the backing of the state government.

Taking to ANI, Sao said, "The security forces have one more achievement in Sukma... The security forces have started a campaign to eliminate Naxalites from the remote areas... Bastar would be Naxal-free very soon..."

Several weapons, including three automatic rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter. Officials confirmed that the encounter began early in the morning and lasted for several hours, leading to the neutralisation of the insurgents. The Maoists are believed to have crossed over from neighbouring Odisha to Chhattisgarh for this attack.

This operation follows another recent encounter on November 16, where five Maoists were killed in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region in Narayanpur district. Known for its Maoist strongholds, the Abujhmad area borders Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. In October, security forces neutralised 31 Maoists in what was hailed as one of the most successful operations in the state's history.

Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface
Since January 2024, Chhattisgarh's security forces have neutralised 257 Maoists, arrested 861, and facilitated the surrender of 789 insurgents. The state has also eliminated the top 14 Maoist leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating Maoist insurgency by March 2026, calling the insurgents the 'biggest enemy' of the nation's development.

