Video: Jawans, Holding Rifles, Dance To Musical Tunes After Successfully Eliminating At Least 10 Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

After eliminating at least 10 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Friday, DRG jawans were seen dancing and celebrating in a video posted by news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | DRG (District Reserve Guards) Jawans celebrate after succeeding in eliminating 10 Naxals during an encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/dS3oYtzvZl — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Bastar, Chhattisgarh: IGP Sundarraj P says,, "On 22nd November, the DRGM-CRPF was dispatched to the Bandar, Padar, and Kanaguda areas of Tanah Beji district, Sukma. Since 10 am, the DRGM-CRPF team encountered Naxals multiple times. After the encounters, 10 dead bodies of Naxals… pic.twitter.com/TFHGBEBpEK — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, praised the security forces' efforts in significantly bringing the Maoist menace under control, with the backing of the state government.

Taking to ANI, Sao said, "The security forces have one more achievement in Sukma... The security forces have started a campaign to eliminate Naxalites from the remote areas... Bastar would be Naxal-free very soon..."

#WATCH | Raipur: On Naxal encounter, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao says, "The security forces have one more achievement in Sukma... The security forces have started a campaign to eliminate Naxalites from the remote areas... Bastar would be Naxal-free very soon..." pic.twitter.com/eiaYQKwYCJ — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Several weapons, including three automatic rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter. Officials confirmed that the encounter began early in the morning and lasted for several hours, leading to the neutralisation of the insurgents. The Maoists are believed to have crossed over from neighbouring Odisha to Chhattisgarh for this attack.

This operation follows another recent encounter on November 16, where five Maoists were killed in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region in Narayanpur district. Known for its Maoist strongholds, the Abujhmad area borders Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. In October, security forces neutralised 31 Maoists in what was hailed as one of the most successful operations in the state's history.

Since January 2024, Chhattisgarh's security forces have neutralised 257 Maoists, arrested 861, and facilitated the surrender of 789 insurgents. The state has also eliminated the top 14 Maoist leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating Maoist insurgency by March 2026, calling the insurgents the 'biggest enemy' of the nation's development.