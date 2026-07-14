Video: Husband Catches Wife With Lover In Agra Hotel, Claims Domestic Violence Case Was Filed To Hide Affair

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at a guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after a man allegedly caught his wife with her suspected boyfriend, leading to a heated argument that was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

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The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the New Agra area. According to reports, the husband, a silver trader, had grown suspicious of his wife's activities and had been keeping a close watch on her movements. He alleged that his wife left home around 3 pm after telling the family she was stepping out for work related to their daughter. Instead, he claimed, she went directly to a guest house where her alleged boyfriend was waiting.

The husband reportedly followed her to the location and confronted the pair after seeing them enter a room together. The confrontation quickly escalated into a public altercation, prompting guest house staff to intervene and alert the police. A large crowd gathered in the lobby as the argument continued.

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In the viral video, the husband is heard alleging that his wife had earlier filed a domestic violence case against him to conceal her alleged relationship. He claimed she had been making false accusations against him. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

Police reached the scene and mediated between both parties. According to New Agra Station House Officer Nishamak Tyagi, discussions continued for nearly three hours before the husband and wife agreed to settle the matter. No further legal action was reported following the compromise.