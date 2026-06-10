VIDEO: Horse Falls Into Drain After Manhole Cover Collapses In Vadodara, Rescue Operation Underway

Horse Falls Into Drain After Manhole Cover Collapses In Vadodara, Rescue Operation Underway | X/@TheVoiceNews7

A horse fell into a drainage chamber near Khiskoli Circle in Vadodara after the manhole cover beneath it suddenly collapsed, trapping the animal inside a deep concrete pit filled with dirty water and debris.

The incident triggered an immediate response from emergency personnel, with fire brigade teams rushing to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

Fire Brigade Begins Rescue Efforts

According to initial reports and video shared by Gujarati media outlet@TheVoiceNews7, rescuers are working to safely extract the horse by breaking a portion of the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) chamber structure and creating an accessible exit path.

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Officials are using ropes and other equipment to ensure the animal can be brought out without sustaining further injuries.

The rescue operation was still underway at the time of reporting.

Video Shows Horse Struggling Inside Water-Filled Pit

An 11-second video from the scene has surfaced online, showing the harnessed horse trapped inside the narrow drainage chamber.

The footage captures the distressed animal standing in murky water, partially submerged amid debris, while struggling to move in the confined underground space.

A pink harness or rope can be seen attached to the horse, apparently placed by rescuers to assist in controlling and eventually lifting the animal to safety.

The handheld video, filmed from above the opening, highlights the difficult conditions facing rescue personnel as they work to free the horse.

Locals Gather As Rescue Continues

The unusual incident drew the attention of local residents and passersby, many of whom gathered near the site to watch the rescue efforts.

Authorities are focused on ensuring the animal's safe extraction while assessing how the drainage chamber cover failed.

Further updates on the horse's condition are awaited as the rescue operation continues.