VIDEO: Hindu Group Members Create Ruckus At Food Stall Serving Biryani With 'Shubh Labh', 'Shubh Deepawali' Name In UP's Bareilly

Hindu Group Members Create Ruckus At Food Stall Serving Biryani With 'Shubh Labh', 'Shubh Deepawali' Name In UP's Bareilly | X

Bareilly: A shocking incident has come to light from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh where a controversy erupted after a shopkeeper allegedly belonging to the minority community was caught selling Biryani under the name "Shubh Deepawali" and "Shubh Labh". The Hindu group members created a scene at the shop after they came to know about the identity of the owner of the stall. The members of the Hindu organisation created a ruckus at the shop. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred at a roadside Biryani stall which is located in the Civil Lines in Bareilly. The Hindu groups alleged that the shopkeeper was promoting his business by hiding his true identity by using a Hindu symbol and name of the shop. The name of the food joint was Chaman Fast Food Corner and there were stickers on the board with "Shubh Labh" and "Shubh Deepawali" on it.

The video shows that the Hindu group members are confronting the shopkeeper for hiding his true identity. They also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the shopkeepers to write the name of the owners of the food joints on their stalls and shops. They claimed that the shop owner has used the religious symbol inappropriately and said that this could incite communal tension.

The video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the Hindu group members are saying that they cannot eat the food touched by the vendor belonging to the minority community. He said, "Tumne Hindu naam se kyu lagaya hua hai board. Jab tumne hamara tilak dekh liya that toh tumne hamein bataya kyu nahi. Tumne dhoke me rakh ke khilaya mujhe. Tumne Shubh Labh aur Om likh rakha hai." (Why did you put up a board with a Hindu name? When you saw my tilak, why didn’t you tell me? You tricked me and fed me. You have written 'Shubh Labh' and 'Om' on the board.)

He also said, "You have written Pure Veg Biryani, How can you write this? We cannot eat Biryani served by you. You have hurt my religious sentiments." The shopkeeper told the member of the Hindu organisation that he would have inquired about his religious before eating the biryani at his shop, to which he replied that how could he ask that he is a Hindu or a Muslim after reading the name of the shop and seeing the stickers of "Shubh Labh" and "Shubh Deepawali" written on it.

A police is also seen standing near the shop while the Hindu group members were creating a ruckus at the shop. However, the police officer did not intervene and remained a mute spectator. The police have reportedly initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the shopkeeper. They said, "The Inspector in Charge of Kotwali, Bareilly has been directed to investigate and take necessary action."