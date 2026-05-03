Video: High-Voltage Drama At Lucknow Hotel After Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman

A dramatic scene unfolded at Hotel Maple Tree Omaxe Mini in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area after a woman allegedly caught her husband with another woman, triggering chaos inside the premises.

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According to reports, the man has been identified as Akash Kannaujia, a resident of Bhopal. He had reportedly checked into the hotel while his wife and their four-month-old daughter were elsewhere. The situation escalated when the wife arrived at the hotel and confronted him.

Eyewitness accounts and viral videos from the scene show the woman shouting at her husband and another individual, allegedly his companion, while demanding that no one be allowed to leave. She can also be heard asking her brother to call the police.

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The confrontation led to a high-voltage drama that lasted for a considerable time, creating panic and commotion within the hotel premises.

The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station, has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users.