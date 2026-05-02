VIDEO: Former AIMIM Bulandshahr MLA Candidate Dishad Qureshi Flaunts Placing Firearm On Car Bonnet

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Bulandshahr: A video of Dilshad Qureshi, a former AIMIM assembly candidate from Bulandshahr, is going viral on social media. In the video, he is seen demonstrating a firearm.

In the viral clip, Dilshad Qureshi is seen standing by the roadside, drinking water, with his car parked nearby. As soon as the camera pans, a weapon can be seen placed on the bonnet of his car while he films a reel. He posted this video on his Instagram account, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

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The video is accompanied by an audio clip which says, "Agar hum apni poori zindagi ki koshish ke baad bhi ujala na la sake, toh koi baat nahi, andheron se sulah nahi karni."

This roughly translates to, "If, even after all the efforts of our entire life, we cannot bring light, it’s okay, but we must not make peace with the darkness.”

Users have tagged the UP Police, seeking action. However, there are no reports regarding any action yet.

Dilshad was reportedly AIMIM's candidate for the 2020 by-election. He polled 4,757 votes and came sixth.