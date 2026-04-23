AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Supports Namita Thapar, Explodes At Trolls Calling 'R' Word Abuse Amid Caste Row |

Mumbai, April 23: In a charged press conference on Monday, Sahar Shaikh, a corporator from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen in Thane, firmly denied allegations that her caste certificate is fraudulent.

Standing beside her father Yunus Shaikh, she termed the controversy a “deliberate political conspiracy” aimed at derailing her growing political presence. The family maintained that their ‘Muslim Teli’ community status falls under the OBC category and all documents submitted were valid and legally verified.

‘R word abuse is dangerous’, slams trolls

However, it was Shaikh’s fiery attack on online trolls that took centre stage. Without mincing words, she called out the rampant use of abusive “R word” slurs directed at women on social media.

Drawing parallels with entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, who recently faced similar trolling, Shaikh said such language reflects a disturbing pattern. “No one will speak for us, we have to speak for ourselves,” she said, warning that such harassment has pushed many women towards extreme distress.

She described online abuse as not just offensive, but dangerous, adding that repeated trolling and humiliation can have severe psychological consequences.

🔥 Marathi Language Outrage: Will MNS now take action against AIMIM corporators like Sahar Shaikh from Mumbra for refusing to speak Marathi?Or will their language row "activism" and goondagiri remain reserved only for poor Uttar Bhartiya, Gujarati, and Rajasthani migrants?Double… pic.twitter.com/ZUgN8PSbBM — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) April 22, 2026

‘Stop questioning our identity’

Visibly angered, Shaikh also addressed communal remarks made against her. “Kisike baap ka Hindustan nahi hai,” she said, responding to trolls asking her to “go to Pakistan or Bangladesh” and branding her a terrorist.

She hit back sharply, saying those making such claims should “check their own roots first,” hinting at hypocrisy among her critics.

Silence is not weakness

Shaikh concluded by saying that choosing silence should not be mistaken for weakness. “Sometimes we stay quiet to avoid conflict, but that does not mean we cannot speak,” she added.

Her remarks have triggered a wider debate on political targeting, online hate and the urgent need to rein in toxic digital behaviour.

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