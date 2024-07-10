Video: Financially Stressed Father Plunges Car With 3 Kids On Board Into Pond In Telangana, Saved By Locals

X

A man attempted to kill himself and his three children by driving his car straight into a pond in Telangana’s Rangareddy on Wednesday morning. However, the family was saved by locals present around the lake.

As per reports, locals initially thought it was an accident and ran into the lake to save the man and his children.

In the purported video of the incident, villagers can be seen saving each person one by one using a rubber tyre tied to a rope and pulled by a man at the bank of the pond.

తన పిల్లలను చంపి తాను కూడా చనిపోడానికి చెరువులోకి కారు తీసుకెళ్లిన తండ్రి



రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా అబ్దుల్లాపూర్ మేట్‌లోని ఓ తండ్రి తన ముగురు పిల్లలని చంపి తాను కూడా ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోడానికి ఇనాంగూడ చెరువులోకి తన కారును వేగంగా డ్రైవ్ చేశాడు.



ఆది చూసిన స్థానికులు ప్రమాదవశాత్తు దూసుకు… pic.twitter.com/MaOxF2hRIy — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 10, 2024

The man, identified as Ashok, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar, reportedly took this drastic step due to financial problems and family disputes. On Wednesday morning, he took his children for a morning walk and attempted to kill everyone, including himself.

Police reached the spot after being informed by locals and took statements from the persons at the scene. As per reports, the police are currently trying to determine the reasons compelling Ashok to attempt to end his life.

