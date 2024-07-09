Shocking! Live Rat Seen Swimming In Food Served To Hostel Students In Telangana | X

In a shocking incident of gross negligence, students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University in Sulthanpur were served chutney with live rat swimming in the vessel. This sparked protests on Tuesday morning by students who were livid seeing a live rat swimming about in a large container of peanut chutney in the dormitory canteen.



The videos of the same was circulated by the students on social media and quickly went viral. Many questioned the administration and called them for serving such below quality food to the students.

🚨 A rat was found in a dish in the hostel in Telangana. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iFyVZ7GOfk — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 9, 2024

According to Telangana Today, students and BRSV activists are planning a protest over the situation, despite the hostel management's efforts to calm them.

Netizens React

The video garnered hundreds of comments of people who condemn the below quality food served in the hostel. One user commented, "Those Hostel managements simply says " if u dont like u can vacate thats it... once i questioned about their food quality, simply they refused to give back my advance payment while vacating. very rude." While, another user said, "This is how you play with human life. Hostels are supposed to be safe havens, where students can focus on their studies without worrying about such nightmarish scenarios. Food safety is non-negotiable, and it’s high time we all take it seriously. Stay safe, everyone!"

Another user also called out Indian hostels, "Extremely horrifying thing, that often happens at Indian hostels due to negligence and not properly covering of food This causes food poisoning and even death. This should be immediately reported to food safety authorities."