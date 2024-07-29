Video: Engine, 2 Bogies Of Sampark Kranti Express Detach From Other Coaches In Bihar's Samastipur; None Injured

X

A major tragedy was averted on Monday after the engine and two bogies of the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, on its way from Darbhanga to New Delhi, got detached from other coaches in Samastipur.

As per reports, no one was injured in the incident that took place around 10 am between Khudiram Bose and Karpoori Gram railway station.

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media, passengers and locals who came from nearby villages can be seen roaming on the tracks – perplexed.

Watch the video here:

बिहार संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस दो हिस्सों में बंटी



ट्रेन का इंजन एक कोच लेकर चल पड़ा और बाकी कोच कपलिंग टूटने से पीछे रह गए। ये ट्रेन दरभंगा से नई दिल्ली जा रही थी। pic.twitter.com/L2vSor04Cm — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 29, 2024

In a statement to the media, the Chief Public Relation Officer of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra said that the train was moving at a slow speed when the incident took place. The train restarted its journey within an hour after the detached bogies were reconnected.

Due to the incident, train traffic on the route was affected for some time.

As per reports, a team of experts would look into the reasons behind the detachment to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future.