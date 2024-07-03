Video: Elderly Man Dragged For 5 Kms By Train While Crossing Railway Track In Telangana’s Ghatkesar; Body Found Hanging On Engine

X

An unidentified elderly man died after he was hit and dragged by a train for 5 km on the outskirts of Telangana’s Ghatkesar on Wednesday.

The purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media shows the body hanging in front of the train’s engine. The incident happened on Tuesday between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar.

The deceased man is aged about 65-70 years, an Investigation Official of the GRP, who visited the scene, said, adding he was hit by an empty rake while he was "trespassing" railway track and died on the spot.

Investigation launched in the case

A case was registered at RPS Secunderabad. Further investigation including identifying the deceased person, was on.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged police officers to strive to check supply of drugs in the state like how soldiers do their duties on the country's borders.

Reddy, who had a meeting with police officers of the rank of inspectors and above, praised the state and city police for their work, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry and police of other states seek inputs from the state police officials with regard to investigation of cases like bomb blasts and others, he said.

He said the police should reduce keeping a tab on the political system and focus on checking crime, the release said.

He said excess security need not be given to public representatives and that security appropriate to a leader should be provided.

There need not be any high importance vis-a-vis security for anyone, including him, Revanth Reddy said.

He said 'police schools', like Sainik schools, would be established for the benefit of children of policemen.

Highlighting that Hyderabad represents the brand image of Telangana, he said the state would suffer if crimes in the state capital are not checked.

He urged policemen to safeguard the brand image of Hyderabad.