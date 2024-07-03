Video: Child Playing Outside His Home Severely Injured After Being Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Telangana’s Sangareddy

X

In a terrifying incident, a group of stray dogs attacked a child playing outside his home in Srinagar Colony in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Wednesday.

In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on X, six dogs can be seen charging at the child playing outside his home. Moments later as seen in the video, a man from a nearby home came running towards the boy and chased the dogs away.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, after the boy started crying for help residents came out and threw stones at the stray dogs and chased them away from the area.

The boy sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Over time, reports of stray dogs attacking people, especially children have come to the fore, highlighting the urgent need for the authorities to address the issue.

The horrific incident comes just a week after a woman, out for a morning walk in Hyderabad, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. The viral video showed around 15 dogs attacking the woman at around 6 am in Chitrapuri Hils In Manikonda.

Watch the video here:

Today this incident happend in Chitrapuri hills MIG Manikonda, in this community there are almost 20 stray dogs.many kids got bitten be these dogs this year already.maintainence wont take any action. Ghmc is anyhow useless in this case. @sudhakarudumula @TheNaveena @TV9Telugu pic.twitter.com/uzmnmLjvt1 — vidyasagarReddy (@Sagarnani909) June 21, 2024

Elderly man hit by train in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an unidentified elderly man died after he was hit by a train on the city outskirts and his body was found hanging on the Loco of an empty rake, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar and some local TV channels showed a purported video in which the man's body was seen hanging on a moving Loco.

Read Also Terrifying VIDEO: Brave Woman Fights Off Around 15 Stray Dogs With Slipper In Hyderabad

The deceased man is aged about 65-70 years, an Investigation Official of the GRP, who visited the scene, said, adding he was hit by an empty rake while he was "trespassing" railway track and died on the spot.

A case was registered at RPS Secunderabad. Further investigation including identifying the deceased person, was on.